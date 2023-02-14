Magnus Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 65.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.89% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.