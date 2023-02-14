Magnus Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 65.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.89% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
Magnus Plastics shares closed at 19.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Magnus Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.47
|4.03
|7.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.47
|4.03
|7.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|6.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.65
|3.54
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-1.43
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.20
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|1.58
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.38
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.96
|0.44
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.96
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|1.96
|0.44
|Tax
|0.00
|0.39
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|1.57
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|1.57
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|2.86
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|--
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|2.86
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|--
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
