Magnus Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 65.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.89% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Magnus Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.47 4.03 7.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.47 4.03 7.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 6.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.65 3.54 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -1.43 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.20 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 1.58 0.43
Other Income 0.02 0.38 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 1.96 0.44
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 1.96 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 1.96 0.44
Tax 0.00 0.39 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 1.57 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 1.57 0.32
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 2.86 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.57 -- 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 2.86 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.57 -- 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited