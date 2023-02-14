English
    Magnus Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 65.89% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.89% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Magnus Plastics shares closed at 19.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.31% over the last 12 months.

    Magnus Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.474.037.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.474.037.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----6.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.653.54--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-1.43-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.200.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.331.580.43
    Other Income0.020.380.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.321.960.44
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.321.960.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.321.960.44
    Tax0.000.390.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.321.570.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.321.570.32
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.572.860.58
    Diluted EPS-0.57--0.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.572.860.58
    Diluted EPS-0.57--0.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am