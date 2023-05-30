English
    Magnum Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.97 crore, up 6% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnum Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.97 crore in March 2023 up 6% from Rs. 113.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 431.17% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 240.51% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022.

    Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.

    Magnum Ventures shares closed at 41.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.70% returns over the last 6 months and 248.12% over the last 12 months.

    Magnum Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.9794.81113.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.9794.81113.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.8984.8381.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.21-13.514.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2010.0910.20
    Depreciation4.184.233.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.478.4210.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.450.763.30
    Other Income2.501.301.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.952.064.37
    Interest1.380.670.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.571.393.43
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax19.571.393.43
    Tax-1.12-0.40-0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.691.783.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.691.783.89
    Equity Share Capital42.1037.6037.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.480.471.14
    Diluted EPS5.480.471.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.480.471.14
    Diluted EPS5.480.471.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am