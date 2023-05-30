Magnum Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.97 crore, up 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.97 crore in March 2023 up 6% from Rs. 113.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 431.17% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 240.51% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022.

Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 41.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.70% returns over the last 6 months and 248.12% over the last 12 months.