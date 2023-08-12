Magnum Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.31 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.31 crore in June 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 115.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 92.26% from Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2023 up 106.08% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

Magnum Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.86 in June 2022.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 35.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 167.42% over the last 12 months.