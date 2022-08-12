Magnum Ventures Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.98 crore, up 132.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.98 crore in June 2022 up 132.53% from Rs. 49.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2022 up 6379.68% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 13.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 20.81% over the last 12 months.