Magnum Ventures Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.98 crore, up 132.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnum Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.98 crore in June 2022 up 132.53% from Rs. 49.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2022 up 6379.68% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 13.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 20.81% over the last 12 months.

Magnum Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.98 113.18 49.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.98 113.18 49.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.37 81.53 38.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.65 4.92 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.61 10.20 5.84
Depreciation 4.30 3.01 4.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.65 10.23 4.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.71 3.30 -0.71
Other Income 1.23 1.07 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.94 4.37 -0.24
Interest 1.02 0.94 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.92 3.43 -0.71
Exceptional Items 42.66 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 44.59 3.43 -0.71
Tax -- -0.47 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.59 3.89 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.59 3.89 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 37.60 37.60 37.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.86 1.14 -0.19
Diluted EPS 11.86 1.14 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.86 1.14 -0.19
Diluted EPS 11.86 1.14 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
