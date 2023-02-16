Magnum Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnum Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore in December 2022 up 3.28% from Rs. 91.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 28.52% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2021.
Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2021.
|Magnum Ventures shares closed at 28.60 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 113.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.15% over the last 12 months.
|Magnum Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.81
|129.25
|91.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.81
|129.25
|91.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.83
|92.99
|71.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.51
|9.05
|-6.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.09
|10.17
|8.22
|Depreciation
|4.23
|4.05
|3.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.42
|8.72
|10.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|4.28
|3.89
|Other Income
|1.30
|0.45
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.06
|4.73
|4.88
|Interest
|0.67
|0.94
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.39
|3.80
|4.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|-3.20
|P/L Before Tax
|1.39
|3.81
|1.18
|Tax
|-0.40
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.78
|3.81
|1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.78
|3.81
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|37.60
|37.60
|37.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|1.01
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|1.01
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|1.01
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|1.01
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited