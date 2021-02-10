Magnum Ventures Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore in December 2020 down 4.84% from Rs. 64.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 33.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2020 down 0.21% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2019.

Magnum Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 4.20 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -26.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.37% over the last 12 months.