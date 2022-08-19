 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magnanimous Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 88.34% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 88.34% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 104.32% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

 

Magnanimous Trade & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.04 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.04 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -- 0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 0.26
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.01 0.29
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.01 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.01 0.29
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.02 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.02 0.22
Equity Share Capital 0.95 0.95 0.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.20 1.81
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.20 1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.20 1.81
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.20 1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

