Magnanimous Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 88.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 88.34% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 104.32% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.