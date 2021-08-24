Magnanimous Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 93.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2021 up 93.26% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 118.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.