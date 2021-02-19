Magnanimous Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 96.88% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 96.88% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 101.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 102.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.
|Magnanimous Trade & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.03
|1.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.03
|1.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.04
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.82
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.82
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|6.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|6.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|6.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|6.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited