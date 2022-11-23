 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magnanimous Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 2478.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 2800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

 

Magnanimous Trade & Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.05 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.05 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.01 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.04 -0.04
Other Income 0.56 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 -0.01 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.54 -0.01 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.54 -0.01 -0.02
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 -0.01 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 -0.01 -0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.55 -0.02 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 0.95 0.95 0.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.25 -0.19 -0.24
Diluted EPS 6.25 -0.19 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.25 -0.19 -0.24
Diluted EPS 6.25 -0.19 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

