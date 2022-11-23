English
    Magnanimous Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 2478.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 2800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

     

    Magnanimous Trade & Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.050.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.050.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.04-0.04
    Other Income0.560.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.54-0.01-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.54-0.01-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.54-0.01-0.02
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.54-0.01-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.54-0.01-0.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.55-0.02-0.02
    Equity Share Capital0.950.950.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-0.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS6.25-0.19-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-0.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS6.25-0.19-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

