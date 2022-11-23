Magnanimous Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 2478.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 2800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.