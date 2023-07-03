Magnanimous Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 20.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 671.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Magnanimous shares closed at 3.66 on June 27, 2023 (BSE)