Magnanimous Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 133.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

 

Magnanimous Trade & Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.04 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.04 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.08 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.09 -0.04
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.06 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.06 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.06 -0.01
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.06 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.06 -0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 -0.07 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 0.95 0.95 0.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.69 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.69 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.69 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.69 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

