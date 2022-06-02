Magnanimous Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 133.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.