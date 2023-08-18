Magnanimous Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 341.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 341.26% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 616.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.