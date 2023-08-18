English
    Magnanimous Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 341.26% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 341.26% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 616.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Magnanimous EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Magnanimous Trade & Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.040.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.040.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04--0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.06-0.04
    Other Income0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.02-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.02-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.12-0.02-0.01
    Tax0.030.070.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.09-0.09-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.09-0.09-0.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.09-0.10-0.02
    Equity Share Capital0.950.950.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.99-1.02-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.99-1.02-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.99-1.02-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.99-1.02-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

