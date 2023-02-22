Magnanimous Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 76.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.