    Magnanimous Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 76.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Magnanimous Trade & Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.09
    Other Income0.040.560.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.54-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.54-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.54-0.06
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.54-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.54-0.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.020.55-0.07
    Equity Share Capital0.950.950.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.696.25-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.696.25-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.696.25-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.696.25-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

