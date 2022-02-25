Magnanimous Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magnanimous Trade & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 7.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 196.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
Magnanimous shares closed at 2.89 on January 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Magnanimous Trade & Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.24
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.24
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.24
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.24
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited