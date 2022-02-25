Magnanimous Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 7.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 196.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Magnanimous shares closed at 2.89 on January 27, 2022 (BSE)