Magnanimous Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 97.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 97.01% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 105.01% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 102.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.