Magna Electro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.21 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.21 crore in September 2020 down 5.35% from Rs. 26.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2020 down 4.86% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020 up 7.52% from Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2019.

Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.04 in September 2019.

Magna Electro shares closed at 156.45 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.