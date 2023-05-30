English
    Magna Electro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magna Electro Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in March 2023 up 5.74% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 149.83% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    Magna Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

    Magna Electro shares closed at 328.45 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.63% returns over the last 6 months and 82.47% over the last 12 months.

    Magna Electro Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8238.6334.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8238.6334.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6714.1314.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.320.20-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.104.104.54
    Depreciation1.431.261.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8014.1214.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.144.820.22
    Other Income0.800.331.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.935.151.35
    Interest0.060.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.875.091.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.875.091.21
    Tax1.121.280.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.753.811.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.753.811.10
    Equity Share Capital4.234.234.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.499.012.60
    Diluted EPS6.499.012.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.499.012.60
    Diluted EPS6.499.012.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

