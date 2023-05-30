Magna Electro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in March 2023 up 5.74% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 149.83% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

Magna Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

Magna Electro shares closed at 328.45 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.63% returns over the last 6 months and 82.47% over the last 12 months.