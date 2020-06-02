Magna Electro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in March 2020 down 37.19% from Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 85.13% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020 down 63.74% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2019.

Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2019.

Magna Electro shares closed at 102.75 on June 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -35.78% returns over the last 6 months and -43.25% over the last 12 months.