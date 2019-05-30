Magna Electro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.14 crore, up 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.14 crore in March 2019 up 24.99% from Rs. 25.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2019 down 17.68% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2019 up 80.42% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2018.

Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.01 in March 2018.

Magna Electro shares closed at 181.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.76% over the last 12 months.