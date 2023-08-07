English
    Magna Electro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore, down 16.45% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magna Electro Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore in June 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.3% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2023 down 9.5% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

    Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.01 in June 2022.

    Magna Electro shares closed at 531.90 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.45% returns over the last 6 months and 175.10% over the last 12 months.

    Magna Electro Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.3936.8242.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.3936.8242.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1913.6717.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.99-0.320.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.284.104.12
    Depreciation1.041.431.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1414.8014.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.733.144.44
    Other Income0.330.800.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.063.935.33
    Interest0.070.060.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.993.875.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.993.875.11
    Tax1.271.121.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.722.753.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.722.753.81
    Equity Share Capital4.234.234.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.806.499.01
    Diluted EPS8.806.499.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.806.499.01
    Diluted EPS8.806.499.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

