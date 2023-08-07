Magna Electro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore, down 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore in June 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.3% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2023 down 9.5% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.01 in June 2022.

Magna Electro shares closed at 531.90 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.45% returns over the last 6 months and 175.10% over the last 12 months.