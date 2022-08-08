Magna Electro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore in June 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 22.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2022 up 347.02% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022 up 198.23% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Magna Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Magna Electro shares closed at 203.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.