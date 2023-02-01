Magna Electro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 57.85% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.