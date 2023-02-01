English
    Magna Electro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magna Electro Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 57.85% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

    Magna Electro Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.6346.1240.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.6346.1240.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.1318.2117.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-0.010.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.104.193.47
    Depreciation1.261.411.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1215.2615.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.827.063.43
    Other Income0.331.990.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.159.043.61
    Interest0.060.000.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.099.043.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.099.043.51
    Tax1.282.291.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.816.752.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.816.752.42
    Equity Share Capital4.234.234.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0115.945.71
    Diluted EPS9.0115.945.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0115.945.71
    Diluted EPS9.0115.945.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited