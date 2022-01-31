Magna Electro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 53.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in December 2021 up 53.06% from Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021 up 222.14% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021 up 72.08% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

Magna Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2020.

Magna Electro shares closed at 235.95 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.44% returns over the last 6 months and 43.26% over the last 12 months.