Magna Electro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in December 2020 up 27.51% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 49.33% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020 up 9.27% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

Magna Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2019.

Magna Electro shares closed at 164.70 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.