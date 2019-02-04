Magna Electro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, up 45.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2018 up 45.49% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018 up 193.21% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2018 up 81.57% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.

Magna Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2017.

Magna Electro shares closed at 181.60 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -17.15% over the last 12 months.