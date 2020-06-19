Magma Fincorp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 519.43 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 519.43 crore in March 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 567.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2020 down 140.86% from Rs. 86.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.94 crore in March 2020 down 31.65% from Rs. 406.67 crore in March 2019.
Magma Fincorp shares closed at 22.40 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.93% returns over the last 6 months and -82.73% over the last 12 months.
|Magma Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|519.43
|518.41
|567.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|519.43
|518.41
|567.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.30
|91.18
|91.63
|Depreciation
|16.73
|18.63
|13.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|116.36
|116.88
|42.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.82
|38.22
|39.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|256.22
|253.50
|379.84
|Other Income
|4.99
|20.68
|13.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|261.21
|274.19
|392.94
|Interest
|262.41
|267.46
|267.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|6.73
|125.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|6.73
|125.49
|Tax
|34.16
|1.33
|38.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.35
|5.40
|86.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.35
|5.40
|86.52
|Equity Share Capital
|53.90
|53.89
|53.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.20
|3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.20
|3.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.20
|3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.20
|3.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:10 am