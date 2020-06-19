Magma Fincorp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 519.43 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.43 crore in March 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 567.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2020 down 140.86% from Rs. 86.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.94 crore in March 2020 down 31.65% from Rs. 406.67 crore in March 2019.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 22.40 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.93% returns over the last 6 months and -82.73% over the last 12 months.