Magma Fincorp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 454.66 crore, down 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.66 crore in December 2020 down 12.3% from Rs. 518.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 down 80.5% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.58 crore in December 2020 down 23.3% from Rs. 292.82 crore in December 2019.

Magma Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 58.55 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.80% returns over the last 6 months and -2.66% over the last 12 months.