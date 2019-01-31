Magma Fincorp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 563.95 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.95 crore in December 2018 up 13.17% from Rs. 498.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2018 up 40.49% from Rs. 47.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.05 crore in December 2018 up 38.61% from Rs. 272.02 crore in December 2017.

Magma Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2017.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 98.55 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.