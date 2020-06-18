App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Magma Fincorp posts Q4 net loss of Rs 35.51 crore

Income during the March quarter of 2019-20 fell to Rs 617.62 crore from Rs 631.12 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking financial company Magma Fincorp on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 35.51 crore for the March quarter on fall in core income from interest and increased provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had posted a net profit of Rs 85.30 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, there was a net profit of Rs 22.39 crore during the December quarter of FY20.

Income during the March quarter of 2019-20 fell to Rs 617.62 crore from Rs 631.12 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Close

For the full fiscal 2019-20, there was a net profit of Rs 27.05 crore, much lower than the profit of Rs 304 crore in FY19.

related news

Income for the year, however, was up at Rs 2,513.43 crore from Rs 2,454.53 crore earlier.

Magma said the impact of the lockdown on its business remains uncertain.

"The company's capital adequacy and liquidity position remains strong and shall continue to be an area of focus," it said.

The company has made additional provision during the quarter and year ended March, aggregating to Rs 116.60 crore towards potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, profit before tax (PBT) reduced by Rs 116.60 crore and PAT by Rs 87.26 crore for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, it said.

Pursuant to inadequate profits due to additional provisions made for COVID- 19, the existing managerial remuneration paid to its vice chairman and managing director during the year is in excess of the limits laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 by Rs 42.87 lakh.

"The company is in the process of obtaining approval from its shareholders vide special resolution at the forthcoming annual general meeting for such excess remuneration paid," it added.

Magma Fincorp stock closed 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 22.60 apiece on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #Business #Magma Fincorp #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

SC emerges as global leader in hearing cases via video conferencing during lockdown

SC emerges as global leader in hearing cases via video conferencing during lockdown

PNB Housing Finance witnesses sharp fall in customers opting for moratorium

PNB Housing Finance witnesses sharp fall in customers opting for moratorium

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.