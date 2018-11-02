Magma Fincorp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 624.29 crore, Up 17.45% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are: Net Sales at Rs 624.29 crore in September 2018 Up 17.45% from Rs. 531.55 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.60 crore in September 2018 Up 57.05% from Rs. 48.77 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.80 crore in September 2018 Up 23.28% from Rs. 319.44 crore in September 2017. Magma Fincorp EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2017. Magma Fincorp shares closed at 106.35 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.30% returns over the last 6 months and -39.28% over the last 12 months. Magma Fincorp Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 624.29 586.18 531.29 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.26 Total Income From Operations 624.29 586.18 531.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 106.41 109.77 89.04 Depreciation 12.45 12.14 11.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 87.41 84.57 74.86 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 51.70 45.48 66.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 366.33 334.21 289.57 Other Income 15.02 19.55 18.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.35 353.76 307.74 Interest 274.51 265.07 228.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.83 88.70 79.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 106.83 88.70 79.68 Tax 27.32 28.54 30.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.52 60.16 48.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.52 60.16 48.85 Minority Interest -- -- -0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.92 7.97 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.60 68.12 48.77 Equity Share Capital 53.86 53.86 47.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.57 2.06 Diluted EPS 2.83 2.56 2.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.57 2.06 Diluted EPS 2.83 2.56 2.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:44 pm