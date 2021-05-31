Magma Fincorp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore in March 2021 down 6.14% from Rs. 610.32 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 647.72 crore in March 2021 down 1724.15% from Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 597.78 crore in March 2021 down 280.89% from Rs. 330.46 crore in March 2020.
Magma Fincorp shares closed at 129.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 826.43% over the last 12 months.
|Magma Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|572.84
|589.33
|610.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|572.84
|589.33
|610.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|96.35
|87.63
|107.29
|Depreciation
|13.64
|13.57
|17.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,048.95
|177.15
|134.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.62
|30.94
|45.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-625.72
|280.04
|305.62
|Other Income
|14.30
|6.48
|7.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-611.42
|286.52
|312.92
|Interest
|250.52
|269.64
|312.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-861.94
|16.88
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-861.94
|16.88
|0.23
|Tax
|-215.86
|4.37
|31.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-646.08
|12.51
|-31.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-646.08
|12.51
|-31.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.64
|0.48
|-4.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-647.72
|12.99
|-35.51
|Equity Share Capital
|53.92
|53.92
|53.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.03
|0.48
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-24.03
|0.48
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.03
|0.48
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-24.03
|0.48
|1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited