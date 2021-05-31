MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Magma Fincorp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore in March 2021 down 6.14% from Rs. 610.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 647.72 crore in March 2021 down 1724.15% from Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 597.78 crore in March 2021 down 280.89% from Rs. 330.46 crore in March 2020.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 129.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 826.43% over the last 12 months.

Close
Magma Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations572.84589.33610.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations572.84589.33610.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost96.3587.63107.29
Depreciation13.6413.5717.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1,048.95177.15134.17
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.6230.9445.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-625.72280.04305.62
Other Income14.306.487.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-611.42286.52312.92
Interest250.52269.64312.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-861.9416.880.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-861.9416.880.23
Tax-215.864.3731.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-646.0812.51-31.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-646.0812.51-31.17
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.640.48-4.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-647.7212.99-35.51
Equity Share Capital53.9253.9253.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-24.030.48-1.32
Diluted EPS-24.030.48-1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-24.030.48-1.32
Diluted EPS-24.030.481.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Magma Fincorp #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.