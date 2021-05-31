Magma Fincorp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.84 crore in March 2021 down 6.14% from Rs. 610.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 647.72 crore in March 2021 down 1724.15% from Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 597.78 crore in March 2021 down 280.89% from Rs. 330.46 crore in March 2020.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 129.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 826.43% over the last 12 months.