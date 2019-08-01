Magma Fincorp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 631.27 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.27 crore in June 2019 up 7.69% from Rs. 586.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2019 down 84.38% from Rs. 68.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.43 crore in June 2019 down 0.4% from Rs. 365.90 crore in June 2018.

Magma Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2018.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 79.50 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.93% over the last 12 months.