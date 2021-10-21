Magellanic Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore in September 2021 up 117.15% from Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021 down 21.48% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021 up 43.48% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2020.

Magellanic shares closed at 61.40 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -4.36% over the last 12 months.