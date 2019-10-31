Magellanic Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 85.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2019 up 85.4% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019 up 903.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2019 up 1714.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2018.

