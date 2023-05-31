Magellanic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 79.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in March 2023 up 79.86% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 199.02% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 193.72% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Magellanic shares closed at 205.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 145.72% returns over the last 6 months and 160.18% over the last 12 months.