    Magellanic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 79.86% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in March 2023 up 79.86% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 199.02% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 193.72% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

    Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

    Magellanic shares closed at 205.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 145.72% returns over the last 6 months and 160.18% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8113.9911.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8113.9911.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.221.971.97
    Depreciation0.810.740.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.921.882.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.869.401.02
    Other Income0.410.930.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.2710.331.46
    Interest2.093.380.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.186.951.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.186.951.08
    Tax1.752.190.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.444.760.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.444.760.48
    Equity Share Capital116.8828.0925.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.131.700.19
    Diluted EPS0.131.700.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.131.700.19
    Diluted EPS0.131.700.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

