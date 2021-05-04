Magellanic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore, up 165.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore in March 2021 up 165.08% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 down 24.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021 up 20.1% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2020.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2020.

Magellanic shares have given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 109.02% over the last 12 months.