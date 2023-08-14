English
    Magellanic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore in June 2023 up 25.03% from Rs. 13.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2023 up 257.98% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2023 up 227.3% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2022.

    Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

    Magellanic shares closed at 350.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 214.20% returns over the last 6 months and 290.31% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.3420.8113.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.3420.8113.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.392.221.74
    Depreciation0.690.810.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.4112.923.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.844.862.50
    Other Income0.500.410.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.345.272.75
    Interest2.242.090.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.103.182.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.103.182.38
    Tax2.031.750.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.071.441.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.071.441.70
    Equity Share Capital116.88116.8828.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.130.62
    Diluted EPS0.520.130.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.130.62
    Diluted EPS0.520.130.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Magellanic #Magellanic Cloud #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

