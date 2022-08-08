Magellanic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022 up 333.52% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2022 up 135.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 370.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.22% returns over the last 6 months and 381.90% over the last 12 months.