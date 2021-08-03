Magellanic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, up 443.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in June 2021 up 443.52% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021 up 149.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2021 up 361.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

