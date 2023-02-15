Magellanic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 287.53% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 329.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.