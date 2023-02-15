Magellanic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 287.53% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 329.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 464.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.