    Magellanic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 287.53% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 329.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

    Magellanic shares closed at 464.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9911.9710.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9911.9710.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.972.181.69
    Depreciation0.740.620.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.884.810.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.404.361.58
    Other Income0.93--0.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.334.361.99
    Interest3.381.060.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.953.301.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.953.301.67
    Tax2.190.470.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.762.831.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.02--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.762.811.23
    Equity Share Capital28.0928.0925.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.000.49
    Diluted EPS1.701.000.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.000.49
    Diluted EPS1.701.000.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am