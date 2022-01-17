Magellanic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in December 2021 up 4.6% from Rs. 9.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021 up 174.92% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021 up 171.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2020.

Magellanic shares closed at 116.90 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)