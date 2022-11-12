 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magellanic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore in September 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 60.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.91 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.48 in September 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 322.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 675.57% over the last 12 months.

Magellanic Cloud
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.54 87.52 60.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.54 87.52 60.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 4.89 6.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.38 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.06 40.03 38.13
Depreciation 3.64 5.04 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.94 23.84 18.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.75 14.10 -2.50
Other Income 15.52 0.41 27.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.27 14.50 24.58
Interest 2.04 1.53 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.23 12.98 24.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.23 12.98 24.21
Tax 4.55 2.90 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.68 10.08 23.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.66 10.08 23.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.66 10.08 23.86
Equity Share Capital 28.09 28.09 25.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.20 3.70 9.48
Diluted EPS 10.20 3.70 9.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.20 3.70 9.48
Diluted EPS 10.20 3.70 9.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
