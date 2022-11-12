Magellanic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore in September 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 60.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.91 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.48 in September 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 322.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 675.57% over the last 12 months.